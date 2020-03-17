Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.68% of Meredith worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,670.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,460.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,300 shares of company stock worth $1,068,947 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDP. Stephens dropped their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

