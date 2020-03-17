Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,683 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of CarMax worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in CarMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

NYSE:KMX opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

