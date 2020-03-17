Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,561 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,054,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 531,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

