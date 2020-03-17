Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,755 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 90.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

