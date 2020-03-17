Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

CRI stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

