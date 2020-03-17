Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,524 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,269,000 after buying an additional 153,729 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,622,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after buying an additional 76,106 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 388,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,888,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

