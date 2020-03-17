Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

WNC stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

