Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 19,204 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 246,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $301,754.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADX opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

