Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,077,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

