Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Lawrence Molloy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.