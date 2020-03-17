Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Lawrence Molloy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ SFM opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.99.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.
