Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

