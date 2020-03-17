Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SRC opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

