Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after buying an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.