Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes Acquires 2,500 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes purchased 2,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,257.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $464.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.79.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
