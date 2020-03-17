Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes Acquires 2,500 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes purchased 2,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,257.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $464.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

