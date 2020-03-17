Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Richard B. Hancock Acquires 12,500 Shares

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.