Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Richard B. Hancock Acquires 12,500 Shares

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
