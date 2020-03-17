-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

