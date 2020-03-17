Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) VP L. Benjamin Ederington Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) VP L. Benjamin Ederington purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $16,010.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.