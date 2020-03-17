CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Stephen William Marshall Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Stephen William Marshall bought 4,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$14,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at C$621,285.

Shares of CWX opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.07 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 306.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

