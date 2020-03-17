Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

