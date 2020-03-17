Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $21.11.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.