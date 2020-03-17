Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Buys 1,180 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $803,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

