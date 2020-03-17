SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp Sells 1,385 Shares

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $11,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $36,243.04.

On Thursday, February 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.11. SharpSpring Inc has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on SharpSpring from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SharpSpring by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SharpSpring by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SharpSpring by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

