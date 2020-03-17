BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CFO Steve Chaussy Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CFO Steve Chaussy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 675,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioSig Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

