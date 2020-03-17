BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CFO Steve Chaussy Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CFO Steve Chaussy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 675,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioSig Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Ford Motor Director John C. Lechleiter Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. COO James Anthony Forbes Acquires 2,500 Shares
Avid Bioservices Inc CEO Richard B. Hancock Acquires 12,500 Shares
Aware, Inc. Major Shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock
-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Corp This Quarter
Reviewing Postal Realty Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH
