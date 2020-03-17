ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. ExlService has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,965 shares of company stock worth $2,023,339. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

