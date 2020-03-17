Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $178,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.