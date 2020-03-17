Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) CEO Mary Ann Scully Acquires 800 Shares

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) CEO Mary Ann Scully bought 800 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,427.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Ann Scully also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mary Ann Scully bought 466 shares of Howard Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,491.38.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.30. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

