GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.
Shares of GPRO opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.
In related news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
