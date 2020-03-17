GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of GPRO opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

