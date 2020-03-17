Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulton Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

