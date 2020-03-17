BidaskClub Lowers Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Hold

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of INVA stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
