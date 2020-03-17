BidaskClub Lowers Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Hold

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

