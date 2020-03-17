Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

