Credit Suisse AG Acquires 203,097 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after buying an additional 377,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

