Advisor Group Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Markel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $839.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a one year low of $805.00 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

