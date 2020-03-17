Credit Suisse AG Acquires 333,687 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.76% of Qudian worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,133 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,230,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,799,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 884,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

QD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Qudian Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

