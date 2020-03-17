Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,131 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. FMR LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,589,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE:OGE opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

