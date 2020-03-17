Advisor Group Inc. Buys 757 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at $176,195,137.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,136,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,123 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,611. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

