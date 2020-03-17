Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

BTE stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

