Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 11,616 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

