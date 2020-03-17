Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.25 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

