Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $311,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

