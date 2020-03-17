Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $102.61 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,509 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.17.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

