Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

