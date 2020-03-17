Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 80.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

M stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

