Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

