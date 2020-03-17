ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,255,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

