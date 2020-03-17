SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,306 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 292,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $22,800,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of SEAS opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $969.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

