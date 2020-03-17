ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,747 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCO opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,464,115. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

