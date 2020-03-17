Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,431 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Phreesia worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,829 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Nordson Co.
Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Nordson Co.
Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank
Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank
Macy’s Inc Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.
Macy’s Inc Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report