Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,431 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Phreesia worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,829 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.