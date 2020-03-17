BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Stake Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,095 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

