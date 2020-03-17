Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.91.

AVGO stock opened at $187.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.86. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $180.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,451,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

