Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 365.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ASGN by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

