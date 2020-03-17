JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $340.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $187.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $180.23 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.